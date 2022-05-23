Monday, 23 May 2022

Litter-picking good for you and environment

THE environmental and personal benefits of picking litter have been praised after a clean-up in Charvil on Sunday.

Villagers cleared a large amount of rubbish across the village and along the A4 in an hour.

Sam Akhtar, founder of Charvil Matters and a Wokingham borough councillor for the village, said it was great to see so many people turn out to help.

He added: “Litter-picking is not only a great way to clean up the area and keep fit but we are actively helping to protect local wildlife and helping keep micro-plastics from entering the ecosystem, so it’s a win-win.”

Cllr Akhtar, 31, who lives in Pound Lane with his partner Tasmin Morgan, said litter-picking was a great mindfulness exercise. He said: “You focus on one thing for the hour and always feel great afterwards.”

Cllr Akhtar founded Charvil Matters in 2019 to keep the village clean.

