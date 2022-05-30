Monday, 30 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charvil's clean team

Charvil's clean team

A litter picking session took place in Charvil. Volunteers spent an hour clearing rubbish along the A4. It was organised by resident Sam Akhtar, who founded communuity group Charvil Matters and represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council. He said: “Litter-picking is not only a great way to clean up the area and keep but we are actively helping to protect local wildlife and help keep microplastics from entering the eco system, so it’s a win-win.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33