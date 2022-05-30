Charvil's clean team

A litter picking session took place in Charvil. Volunteers spent an hour clearing rubbish along the A4. It was organised by resident Sam Akhtar, who founded communuity group Charvil Matters and represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council. He said: “Litter-picking is not only a great way to clean up the area and keep but we are actively helping to protect local wildlife and help keep microplastics from entering the eco system, so it’s a win-win.”