Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Girls aloud

THE Project Singers, a choir for female voices in Charvil, will give a concert at St Mary’s Church in Twyford on Sunday, July 3 at 6.45pm.

The choir has a section for girls aged 10 to 18 who rehearse at the village hall on Sundays from 6.15pm and 7.45pm and one for women who meet on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Concert tickets cost £7 and are available from Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33