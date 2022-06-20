Girls aloud

THE Project Singers, a choir for female voices in Charvil, will give a concert at St Mary’s Church in Twyford on Sunday, July 3 at 6.45pm.

The choir has a section for girls aged 10 to 18 who rehearse at the village hall on Sundays from 6.15pm and 7.45pm and one for women who meet on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Concert tickets cost £7 and are available from Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com