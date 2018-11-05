Village pre-school rated ‘good’ by education watchdog

CHECKENDON Pre-School has been rated “good” by the education watchdog Ofsted.

The inspector’s report praised the many improvements made by new manager Kelly Mullins, such as involving parents in their child’s next steps in learning and increasing the accuracy of assessments and observations.

It said the children had responded well to changes. The addition of a new gardening bed had enhanced the outside area, allowing the children to explore and understand all about growth.

The inspector found that staff made good use of every opportunity to help to build children’s vocabulary and speech and “challenged” their mathematical skills.

Ms Mullins said: “We are delighted with the ‘good’ rating, which is a reward for the professionalism and enthusiasm the team shows every day.

“Checkendon Pre-school is a welcoming and friendly environment.

“We are lucky to have such an enthusiastic team who engage and inspire the children through every step of their learning.”

Pre-school chairman Hannah Pivonka said Ms Mullins and deputy manager Liz Chandler and assistant Claire Cole had made great strides to drive improvements.

She added: “The report states ‘when children arrive they show excitement as they find activities of interest’, which as a parent is exactly what you want to see.”

For more information, visit www.checkendonpre-school.co.uk