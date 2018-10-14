Monday, 15 October 2018

Wartime memories

AN exhibition of First World War memorabilia and Edwardian artefacts is to be held at Checkendon village hall.

It will be presented by the Checkendon History Group on the weekend of October 27 and 28 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Displays will include items from local families, an exhibition by historian Mike Willoughby and part of a surrendered U-boat U151. There will also be a period cooking demonstration.

The church lychgate war memorial records that 11 men from the village died in the conflict.

Unusually, one of them is buried in the churchyard.

Sydney Bowles was granted two weeks’ leave just after the armistice.

Having taken almost one week to reach home, he died of influenza three days later. He was 26.

A preview evening with drinks and canapés will be held on Friday, October 26 but booking is essential (£5).

For more information and to reserve a place, call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email corbishley
tim@yahoo.co.uk

