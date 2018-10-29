Idyllic grounds offer space for play and outdoor learning

“OUR values are at the heart of school life”, says Gillian Seymour, headteacher of Checkendon CE Primary School, a dynamic village school situated in the beautiful countryside of South Oxfordshire.

“Children of all ages learn to live out our school values of respect, courage, integrity, compassion and hope,” says Ms Seymour, adding: “Former pupils tell us it is one of the things that makes the school so special.”

With idyllic school grounds offering superb facilities for play and outdoor learning surrounding three spacious classrooms, a specially designed building for younger pupils and a well- equipped hall, the school offers a wealth of opportunities for art, music, drama, sports and outdoor learning.

Checkendon School was judged “good” by education watchdog Ofsted in 2016. The inspector commented that pupils work hard and are proud of their achievements and that they feel part of a family.

In the same year, the school was judged “good” by SIAMs, the inspectors of church schools, with leadership and management both identified as “outstanding”.

Checkendon School is located in the rural village of Checkendon, with a daily breakfast club from 7.30am at the adjoining Checkendon Pre-School and a wide range of lunch time and after school clubs take place on site. The next open day is on Tuesday, November 13 from 9.15am.

For more information and to reserve a place, please ring the school office on (01491) 680693 or email office.3801@checkendon.

oxon.sch.uk