Festive quiz

A CHRISTMAS quiz in aid of Checkendon village hall will take place on Saturday, November 10 at 7pm.

Tickets for the event at the hall cost £13, which includes a buffet supper. There will be a bar and a raffle.

Booking is essential and singles, pairs and groups are welcome as teams will be made up on the night.

To book, call (01491) 681723 or email corbishley

tim@yahoo.co.uk