Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive quiz

A CHRISTMAS quiz in aid of Checkendon village hall will take place on Saturday, November 10 at 7pm.

Tickets for the event at the hall cost £13, which includes a buffet supper. There will be a bar and a raffle.

Booking is essential and singles, pairs and groups are welcome as teams will be made up on the night.

To book, call (01491) 681723 or email corbishley
tim@yahoo.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33