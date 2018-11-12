Festive treat

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
FREE coffee and mince pies will be on offer at Checkendon village hall on December 8 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
There will be a free craft table for children, a book exchange and a train display.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say