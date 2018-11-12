Monday, 12 November 2018

Post office van fears

RESIDENTS of Checkendon have been warned to use the village’s mobile post office service or risk losing it.

An average of five people use the service from 9am and 11am every Friday and it is now up for review.

Parish clerk Claire Dunk said: “Usage has been very low. It is unlikely that the Post Ofice will continue allowing the van to visit for this length of time or it may even curtail it.”

The service was introduced after the village post office closed.

