Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Store boost for children’s nursery

Store boost for children’s nursery

CHECKENDON Pre-School has received a cheque for £3,660.78 from the Woodcote Co-op’s local community fund.

Pre-schoool mamnager Kelly Mullins (pictured, right) said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount raised by the local community and thankful to all the people who supported us.”

She said the pre-school would now be able to enhance its ICT resources for the children and buy new resources to support their outdoor learning.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33