Store boost for children’s nursery

Monday, 10 December 2018
CHECKENDON Pre-School has received a cheque for £3,660.78 from the Woodcote Co-op’s local community fund.
Pre-schoool mamnager Kelly Mullins (pictured, right) said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount raised by the local community and thankful to all the people who supported us.”
She said the pre-school would now be able to enhance its ICT resources for the children and buy new resources to support their outdoor learning.
10 December 2018
