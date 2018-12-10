Store boost for children’s nursery

CHECKENDON Pre-School has received a cheque for £3,660.78 from the Woodcote Co-op’s local community fund.

Pre-schoool mamnager Kelly Mullins (pictured, right) said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the amount raised by the local community and thankful to all the people who supported us.”

She said the pre-school would now be able to enhance its ICT resources for the children and buy new resources to support their outdoor learning.