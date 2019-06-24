Record number of runners takes part in fourth annual Checkendon Run

A RECORD number of people took part in the fourth annual Checkendon Run.

Organisers say it was the best yet with 41 people running the 10km race and 45 the 5km.

The 10km runners started at Hammonds Farm and went to Ipsden and then along Braziers Lane before climbing back up to Checkendon.

The first man home was Kevin Wheeler who completed the course in 39 minutes and 28 seconds. Rebecca Patton was the first woman in a time of 45 minutes and 28 seconds.

Sam Lindsey-Halls won the 5km in a time of 21 minutes and 59 seconds and the first woman home was Emma Cutler in 25 minutesand 59 seconds.

There was also a 1km race for children aged eight and under and a 1.8km route for those aged 11 and under with almost 50 youngsters taking part. There was also a 100m toddler dash.

The children warmed up to the song Baby Shark, led by personal trainer Laura Pye, of LP PT Fit Hub.

Organiser Hannah Pivonka said: “There was a very special buzz to the children’s races as they were chip timed for the first time this year, which meant all the children experienced the same professional running set-up as the adults.

“They tackled the course with determination and enthusiasm and it was a delight to see their sense of achievement as they crossed the finish line having given their all.”

Ms Pivonka said there was a mix of age and abilities taking part in the 5km and 10km races. “The participants were a fabulous blend of club runners and fun runners, old and young, first timers and seasoned 10km regulars,” she said.

The top three in each of the children’s races were:

Boys, eight and under: Jack Callaway, Carter Kerman and Ben Bradley.

11 and under: Aidan Watkins, Alfie Nicholl amd Matthew

Dippenaar.

Girls, eight and under: Bethany Ford, Olivia Callaway and Jessica Jones.

11 and under: Sophie Dippenaar, Florence Young and Heather Toward.

Away from the racing, Blue Tin Produce from Ipsden served bacon sandwiches and hot drinks and there was a bouncy castle, face-painting, a silent auction and an ice-cream van.

The event was compered by Charlie Waggett.

The proceeds will go to Checkendon Pre-School.

Ms Pivonka thanked the marshals and volunteers as well as the event supporters, including Bill Beeton, Blue Tin Produce, Reading Blue Coat School, Checkendon Equestrian Centre, Charlotte Snowden Photography, West Berkshire Brewery, LP PT Fit Hub, Brown Sugar bakery, Tesco in Portman Road, Reading, the Cherry Tree pub in Stoke Row, Hobbs of Henley, Stoke Row Garage, White Rose furniture, Rousant Sherwood, Dalcour Maclaren, Checkendon village hall, Peppard Building Supplies and Bouchier Fencing.

The full results are below.