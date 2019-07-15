Watts rolls back years with unbeaten century

ANDY WATTS produced his greatest innings for PEPPARD STOKE ROW in a two wicket triumph at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN.

In this clash of the bottom two in, Peppard elected to bowl and grabbed an early breakthrough when Sam Fooks induced a leading edge off the dangerous John Cockcroft, which was comfortably held by Daniel Watts at cover.

Arup Vidyerthy and Richard Royce then rode their luck in adding 88 for the second wicket, bustling paceman Alfie Clifton bowling a particularly luckless spell of 0-28 from eight overs.

The introduction of 12-year-old debutant Connor Lamsdale addressed the balance, however, as he removed Vidyerthy — stumped by Michael Chard — before the league’s best keeper aided under-16 Owen Simmons in enacting the same dismissal to account for Royce with the score on 128.

Young left-arm spinner Lamsdale would go on to bowl the longest spell of his tender years — 12 overs,

2-31 — while also having Toby Radford caught at point by Jason Vaughan-Davies.

However, Gavin Waite, who hit 58 not out from 43 balls, brought Penn back into the game with a quick-fire knock which enabled his side to reach 229-5 from 46 overs.

In reply, Vaughan-Davies, 39 from 22 balls, gave Peppard a flying start as he hit three consecutive sixes — the last of which cleared not only the ground but the car park — before he was bowled by Cockcroft.

Skipper Rich Ashton contributed a 12-ball duck before being bowled off his boot, but Peter Lamsdale, 39 runs from 34 deliveries, looked in fine touch until he was trapped leg before wicket off Waite.

The trademark Peppard middle-order collapse saw them fall to 171-7, but all the time Watts remained unbowed.

With the younger Lamsdale helping add 35 for the eighth wicket, Watts, who finished on 125 not out, went on to produce an assault which saw 40 runs come from the final 3.3 overs of the game as PSR got home with three balls to spare.

CHECKENDON traveled to RUISLIP VICTORIA, at the Ickendon 3rds ground, which was a remote location for west London.

Undeterred by the unevenness of the pitch, Manpreet Singh and John Acland-Hood punished any loose balls, while putting on 70 in 11 overs for the first wicket.

The testing swing of Umair Maan redressed the balance with three quick wickets but Amol Tyagi, with 61 in 56 balls, and Vittal Guntuka, 67 in 60, again accentuated the positive as Checkendon sped to 258-6 in 46 overs.

The Ruislip reply was soon in trouble, losing a wicket before a run had been scored and two more to the accuracy of visiting skipper Vikas Chib.

Vijay Mulaparthi and Puneet Kapoor rallied briefly until the Checkendon spinners Mayank Kedia and Rama Adigantla exploited the conditions to the full, sharing seven wickets to dismiss the home side for only 126 in 23.4 overs.