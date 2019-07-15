Pupils support four charities for Global Neighbours award

AS part of their work for Christian Aid’s Global Neighbours silver award, pupils at Checkendon Primary School have been finding out about the work of different charities.

Children in each class put forward their proposals for chosen charities and then decided which one to support.

The four charities they selected were Kids Against Plastic, the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary, Babies In Buscot Support and the Wallingford Food Bank.

Children designed their own class fund-raisers which included the sale of cakes, cordials, home-made sorbets, tie-dye T-shirts and pocket rockets as well as a range of stalls.

A total of £375 has been raised so far.

The picture shows Owl and Rhino class.