Wickens rallies team

THE STROKE MAKERS were true to their name at CHECKENDON on Sunday, making a quickfire 229-8 in 35 overs.

This was thanks mainly to their opener Tanej Khamba, whose score of 88 included two sixes and 15 fours.

However, following an opening partnership of 115 in less than 16 overs, the home team displayed remarkable resilience to come back with the help of a spell of 6-27 in seven overs from left-arm spinner Harry Wickens. The batsmen showed similar character after Checkendon were reduced to 63-5 by the taking of, among others, Farooq Butt, where three wickets included two with consecutive balls.

Matt Heslop led the way, hitting 79, and was supported in a stand of 80 by Alex Stephenson who made 34.

Effervescent all-rounder Veen Kocher also hit an unbeaten 17 but the hosts finished on 170-9 from their allotted overs.