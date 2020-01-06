Baker feeds pupils’ minds and bodies

AN award-winning baker visited Checkendon Primary School.

Dot Klerck, who is known as the “cake artist”, conducted a question and answer session with the pupils before presenting a cake she had made for them.

The Victoria sponge was covered in chocolate and sugar paste and had layers of raspberry jam and lemon curd.

Mrs Klerck said: “They asked me to make an official cake for the school to inspire them and the next generation to be bakers.

“The children were so enthusiastic and they loved the cake and ate it all up, which was wonderful.”

Mrs Klerck, who is from South Africa, has travelled to more than 30 different countries teaching her skills in sculpture and design. She creates edible animals and last year even created a cake depicting former president Nelson Mandela to celebrate his centennial.

She was invited to Checkendon by her friend Sunelle Nel, who is a governor at the school.