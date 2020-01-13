Monday, 13 January 2020

Roadworks warning

SECTIONS of two roads in Checkendon will be closed for up to five weeks next month for mains sewer work.

Lovegrove Lane and Bradley’s Street, between Uxmore Road and Bottom Lane, will be shut when Thames Water begins the work on February 3.

Access will only be granted to the emergency services and residents whose homes are only accessible via the closed section.

A traffic diversion will be in place with the alternative route going from Uxmore Lane, Kit Lane, Berins Hill, Well Place Road, Unnamed Road (towards Braziers Park), A4074, Red Lane, Unnamed Road (towards Checkendon) and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, a section of Uxmore Road will be closed for three days while road ducts are cleared.

The closure will be between Whitehall Lane and Exlade Street from next Friday to January 19 from 8.30am to 5pm daily. Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and those people who live within the closure area.

