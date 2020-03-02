Post Office van visits retimed

A POST Office van which visits villages in South Oxfordshire has a new timetable.

The outreach service, which currently serves Checkendon, Nettlebed, Stoke Row and Woodcote, is to add Wargrave and Winnersh to the roster.

The service, which is provided by the postmaster for Warborough, will be at 111 Victoria Road, Wargarave, from 9am to 10am on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting next week.

The village lost its Post Office counter when Victoria News closed in August.

In order to accommodate the extra service, changes have been made to the current days and opening times elsewhere.

The van will continue to visit the car park opposite Checkendon Primary School but for only one hour from noon on Fridays instead of two hours from 9am to 11am previously.

The van will continue to visit Nettlebed village on Mondays and Thursdays but from 10.30am to 12.30pm instead of 9am to 11am.

In Stoke Row the service will be cut from three days to two — from 10.45am to 11.45am on Tuesdays and 10.30am to 11.30am on Fridays (instead of Thursdays). It will no longer visit on Mondays.

The service that visits Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, on three days a week will remain. The Monday and Thursday times will continue from 1pm to 3pm but the Friday hours will now be 1.30pm to 2.30pm.