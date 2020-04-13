Temporary home plan

PLANS by a Checkendon man to temporarily site a mobile home in the grounds of his home have been turned down.

Marc Dillon, of Whitehall Lane, planned to live there until August 31 next year due to his child’s medical condition.

Checkendon Parish Council recommended that the application be refused.

Councillor Tim Corbishley said: “The council applies a general principle that mobile homes are to be discouraged in this village.

“They are unsightly in this area of outstanding natural beauty and detract from the character of the area.”

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused the application, saying: “By reason of its siting, design and external appearance, the development fails to conserve or enhance the Chilterns AONB and adversely harms the character and appearance of the area.”