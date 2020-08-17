Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jobe sparks fightback

A RESCUE attempt led by Sathia Jobe was not enough as CHECKENDON fell short in their run chase at home to OLD LEIGHTONIANS in a friendly on Sunday.

The visitors made 231-7 from their 40 overs thanks to opener Mark Price, who hit 62 runs, and the big-hitting Shash Narayanasamy, who made 55.

In reply, Checkendon slumped to 78-5 with Jim Warren (four runs) and Piyush Bedi (five) both falling cheaply.

But the innings was salvaged by a 100 partnership between Jobe, who hit 74 runs, and Gaurav Chadha, who hit 39. Both ended up caught off the bowling of Narayanasamy.

Despite some nice touches shown by Rama Adigantla, who made 20 runs, Checkendon ended their innings on 229-8.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33