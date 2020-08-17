Jobe sparks fightback

A RESCUE attempt led by Sathia Jobe was not enough as CHECKENDON fell short in their run chase at home to OLD LEIGHTONIANS in a friendly on Sunday.

The visitors made 231-7 from their 40 overs thanks to opener Mark Price, who hit 62 runs, and the big-hitting Shash Narayanasamy, who made 55.

In reply, Checkendon slumped to 78-5 with Jim Warren (four runs) and Piyush Bedi (five) both falling cheaply.

But the innings was salvaged by a 100 partnership between Jobe, who hit 74 runs, and Gaurav Chadha, who hit 39. Both ended up caught off the bowling of Narayanasamy.

Despite some nice touches shown by Rama Adigantla, who made 20 runs, Checkendon ended their innings on 229-8.