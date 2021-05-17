Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hall meeting

THE annual meeting of the Checkendon village hall committee will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 7pm in the garden of Peddlar’s Pack on the corner of Whitehall Lane.

Regular users of the hall are welcome to attend.

For more information, email Mary Daniels at
marykatharine@live.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33