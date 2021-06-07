Headteacher to move on

THE headteacher of Checkendon Primary School is to leave at the end of the summer term.

Gillian Seymour has worked at the school for 15 years and was made headteacher seven years ago.

She said she felt it was the right time to move but it had been “difficult decision” to leave.

Mrs Seymour said: “It’s a fantastic school with an amazing feel of family to it — I am going to miss being here.

“I have been lucky enough to work with an amazing staff team and I know I leave the school in good hands.”

Mrs Seymour said that the highlight of her time at the primary was when award-winning author Michael Morpurgo visited after the school won a national competition in 2014.

She said: “Having such a famous author coming to read his books for the children was so great, it was a fantastic event.”

The new head is Sarah Hillier, who is currently assistant headteacher at the Fir Tree Junior School in Wallingford.