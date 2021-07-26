Primary is still ‘good’

CHECKENDON Primary School has maintained its “good” rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the school in May and praised all areas of provision, saying the children felt happy and safe.

Shazia Akram said the behaviour of the children was “excellent” and that it was a “harmonious school”.

She said children enjoyed virtual trips during the pandemic, including to art galleries, music concerts and museums and they look forward to after-school activities, such as drama.

Ms Akram said: “Pupils enjoy their lessons because teachers make learning fun and interesting. A wide range of activities enhances pupils’ school experiences. The themes of equality and diversity thread seamlessly through the curriculum.

“Pupils work hard and discuss their learning in a thoughtful and mature manner. They have positive relationships with each other and with all adults in the school. Several pupils spoke to inspectors about how staff always help them with any worries they may have.

“Checkendon is a place where leaders and staff cultivate and nurture pupils’ love of learning. Leaders make sure that no one is left behind.”

But Ms Akram said some aspects of the school’s phonics programme could be improved.

Headteacher Gillian Seymour said the inspection was “stressful” amid the coronavirus pandemic but is “delighted” with the result.

She said: “The report recognises all the work that we have done on values and diversity. Ofsted always look at the core subjects and they were very complimentary of those, too.

“I was delighted that they were able to include the more ephemeral parts of what we do, rather than just looking at the subjects.”