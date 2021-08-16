School track

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
A GROUP of 42 staff, parents and governors at Checkendon Primary School have built a new pathway around the school field.
The pupils will be able to use it to run or walk their “daily mile” circuit.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say