Ellis partnership key to win

A HASTILY re-arranged friendly game saw hosts CHECKENDON welcome new opponents BLENHEIM PALACE.

The visitors posted a respectable 174-5 in 35 overs, with Jake Spearman hitting a stylish 46, including nine fours.

Checkendon replied with a 115-run partnership for the second wicket between Tommy Ellis, whose 72 occupied only 82 balls, and Matt Heslop made 64.

Spinner Stan Angul took three wickets in five balls and George Kerr took two in two balls to bring the visitors back into the game.

A dramatic turn in fortunes was on the cards until Jim Warren and Jonny Jackson hit the final dozen runs needed to win with an over to spare.