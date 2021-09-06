Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ellis partnership key to win

A HASTILY re-arranged friendly game saw hosts CHECKENDON welcome new opponents BLENHEIM PALACE.

The visitors posted a respectable 174-5 in 35 overs, with Jake Spearman hitting a stylish 46, including nine fours.

Checkendon replied with a 115-run partnership for the second wicket between Tommy Ellis, whose 72 occupied only 82 balls, and Matt Heslop made 64.

Spinner Stan Angul took three wickets in five balls and George Kerr took two in two balls to bring the visitors back into the game.

A dramatic turn in fortunes was on the cards until Jim Warren and Jonny Jackson hit the final dozen runs needed to win with an over to spare.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33