Monday, 27 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New head at village school

New head at village school

A NEW headteacher has taken over at Checkendon Primary School.

Sarah Hillier succeeds Gillian Seymour, who had worked at the school for 15 years, seven of them as headteacher.

She was previously assistant head at Fir Tree Junior School in Wallingford, where she worked for 15 years, first as a teaching assistant and then a teacher.

Mrs Hillier, who started at the beginning of this term, said: “It has been great so far — the people are so lovely, friendly and helpful.

“I’m lucky to have such a warm community of parents, teachers, governors and children to welcome me.”

She said she wanted the children to feel welcomed, valued and engaged but also to be pushed “academically, spiritually, physically and artistically”.

“We want our pupils to know that the work they will be asked to do in our classrooms will be challenging but in doing so they will feel safe and protected,” said Mrs Hillier.

“We want them to eagerly accept challenge because taking risks and making mistakes helps growth.”

She said that, where possible, she would involve the children and their parents in key decisions.

“From my experience as a parent and teacher, I know that a successful and happy school is built on a partnership between home and school,” said Mrs Hillier.

“I am also keen to form strong links with the local area and continue to ensure the school remains at the heart of the community.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33