Hidden Henley

Monday, 25 October 2021

THIS crumbling construction can be seen from the roadside near Checkendon.

A few metres into the woodland is what appears to have been an old water tank partly raised off the ground with a substantial brick wall and the liner almost worn away.

Although the surrounding trees are of a good size, a quick calculation seems to indicate that these will have grown up since this was constructed as part of the Second World War encampments.

