Restaurants featured in AA guide

FIVE restaurants in the Henley area are featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2022.

Orwells in Shiplake Row was awarded four rosettes, which means it is among the top 50 restaurants in the UK. The inspectors called the restaurant “a beacon of modern British gastronomy”.

Ryan Simpson-Trotman, who runs the restaurant with his husband Liam, said: “We’ve held four rosettes for some years now.

“It’s good to be recognised and to have retained it through the pandemic, which has been difficult.

“It’s down to the will and passion that we have got in the kitchen and the fact that we really care about what we do. When you’re in this industry it’s not a job, it’s a hobby.”

The Boathouse bistro in Station Road, Henley, was awarded three rosettes for achieving standards that demand national recognition.

The guide says owner Shaun Dickens is “passionate about his ingredients, which bears fruit in what arrives on the plate”.

The restaurant also received a commendation for its wine list.

The Highwayman Inn in Checkendon retained its one rosette, which means it has standards that stand out.

The guide says: “Fine ales are on tap in the ‘pubby’ bar and all bases are covered in the food department by steaks from the grill and home-made pies.”

Manager Lou Jackson said: “We’re really pleased. Our chef Madalin Andrej is so passionate about cooking and for him it just means so much to get those awards.”

The Baskerville in Lower Shiplake also received one rosette. Owner Simon Cromack said: “We’re in the process of building our food offer into something really exciting and innovative with our new chef Faye Morris, who started in July.”

Hotel du Vin in New Street, Henley, received one rosette and a notable wine list commendation.

The guide says: “Bistro classics plus a few less standard dishes are what to expect, all cooked just as they should be.”

Meanwhile, the Crooked Billet pub-restaurant in Stoke Row, which is run by chef-proprietor Paul Clerehugh, has been recognised by the Harden’s 2021 survey.

It is described as a “divine rural location” with “consistently excellent, seasonal food”.

It scored five out of five, or “exceptional”, for ambience and four, or “ very good”, for both its food and service.