Entry change

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
CHECKENDON Primary school has modified its admissions policy for entry years 2022 and 2024.
The modifications for the school in Main Street are in response to statutory requirements.
To review the revised policies, visit checkendon.
oxon.sch.uk.
To comment, email
ss.mm@waitrose.com by Monday, January 31.
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say