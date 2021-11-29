Entry change

Monday, 29 November 2021

CHECKENDON Primary school has modified its admissions policy for entry years 2022 and 2024.

The modifications for the school in Main Street are in response to statutory requirements.

To review the revised policies, visit checkendon.
oxon.sch.uk.

To comment, email 
ss.mm@waitrose.com by Monday, January 31. 

