First class

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
The children at Checkendon Pre-School were very excited by the arrival of their Christmas post box. This came special delivery by airmail from none other than Rudolf the reindeer.
The children have written letters to Father Christmas, which they posted in their post box, and were very pleased when Rudolf took them straight to the North Pole.
Pictured, left to right, Scout Cullen, Freya Wall, Max Sorrell, Isabella Bunyard, Rainbow the hedgehog, Hoot the owl, Mathilde Thomas, Tristan Craven and Rosie Moreton
20 December 2021
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
