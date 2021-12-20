First class

The children at Checkendon Pre-School were very excited by the arrival of their Christmas post box. This came special delivery by airmail from none other than Rudolf the reindeer.

The children have written letters to Father Christmas, which they posted in their post box, and were very pleased when Rudolf took them straight to the North Pole.

Pictured, left to right, Scout Cullen, Freya Wall, Max Sorrell, Isabella Bunyard, Rainbow the hedgehog, Hoot the owl, Mathilde Thomas, Tristan Craven and Rosie Moreton