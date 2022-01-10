Appeal total

Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith’s hut won a ... [more]
Monday, 10 January 2022
A TOTAL of £721.80 was raised in Checkendon during last year’s Poppy Appeal.
Organiser Jane Sheppard thanked villagers for theirsupport, adding: “In 2020 there was a very limited collection and we raised barely £200, so we are back on track.”
10 January 2022
More News:
Photographer wins award for image of nature overcoming man
A PICTURE of an old blacksmith’s hut won a ... [more]
GB rower inspires pupils at school awards ceremony
A FORMER Team GB rower spoke at the annual awards ... [more]
Village demands £7.5m for affordable housing
PARISH councillors are demanding that millions of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say