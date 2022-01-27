Horse rider improving

A HORSE rider who suffered serious spinal injuries after coming off her horse during a showjumping competition is improving in hospital.

Charlotte Snowden is still in intensive care but is said to be doing well.

Ms Snowden, a professional photographer, was taking part in an indoor showjumping day at Checkendon Equestrian Centre on January 15 when she came off her horse at the last jump and hit a wall.

She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where she underwent a nine-hour operation on her spine.

Doctors say she is through the worst and she will be moved to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire as soon as space is available.

Ms Snowden, who has two children, can move her arms and fingers and is talking sometimes.

She is also using a whiteboard to write messages.

Doctors do not yet know what the long-term effect of her injuries will be.