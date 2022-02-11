Horse rider moved to spinal unit

A HORSE rider who was seriously injured when she fell off during a showjumping competition has been moved to a spinal injuries unit.

Charlotte Snowden spent three-and-a-half weeks in intensive care at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Now she is continuing her recovery at the national spinal injuries centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire.

Ms Snowden, a professional photographer from Checkendon, is now breathing without a machine for 16 hours a day. She thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers.

She was taking part in a showjumping day at Checkendon Equestrian Centre when she came off her horse and hit a wall.