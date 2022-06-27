Fun run returns in aid of pre-school

THE Checkendon fun run returned on Sunday.

It was the first time the event had taken place for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was raising money for the village pre-school.

There was a 10km race, a 5km and a 1 mile children’s race (under 11) with a total of 152 runners across all three.

Fifty boys and girls took part in the children’s race, including about 20 pupils from Checkendon Primary School.

Victoria Thomas, sports co-ordinator at the school, said: “Most of them are from my running club.

“We are trying to raise money for improvements to our outside areas. All the children have been sponsored to run a mile.” The race was won by Isaac Ryder, nine, from Caversham, in a time of six minutes and 40 seconds.

Isaac, who runs for Reading Athletic Club, said: “I have won a few races before but this is my first trophy. It was quite a hard run as the ground was quite uneven. I had done a big run with my dad and he taught me to do little sprints for overtaking.”

The first girl was Ruby Jones who came in just over a minute later and was sixth overall.

The children were cheered on by family and friends as well as Sarah Hillier, headteacher of the primary school. She said: “It’s a fantastic turnout from the school. The pre-school is just at the end of the path to us and their children generally feed into our school so we are here to support them.

“As well supporting our community, our community supports us very well so we want to make sure it a symbiotic relationship. That is really important to us, being such a small village school.”

The winner of the 5km race was Rory Barclay-Watt in a time 20 minutes, 49 seconds.

The fastest female was Holly Curtayne in 28 minutes and 21 seconds. Both were in the under-15s category.

The 10km was won by Richard Price in a time of 36 minutes, 19 seconds. The fastest female and runner-up was Nicola Lee who finished in 40 minutes and 19 seconds. The top 10 finishers in each race were as follows:

1mile (children under 11): 1 Isaac Ryder, 2 William Thomas; 3 Oscar Garbin; 4 Will Nicholson; 5 George Homer; 6 Ruby Jones; 7 Barnaby Duffy; 8 Freddy Yamada; 9 Lyra Jones; 10 Winter Cullen.

5km: 1 Rory Barclay-Watt; 2 Nick Milnes; 3 Mark Homer; 4 Angus Barclay-Watt; 5 Leo Chapman;

6 Louie Pullan; 7 Charlie Homer;

8 George Beesley; 9 Mathew Beesley; 10 Alexander Anderson.

10km: 1 Richard Price; 2 Nicola Lee; 3 Kevin Wheeler; 4 Kirsty Johnson Cox; 5 David Barclay-Watt;

6 Piers Craven; 7 Andy Duffy; 8 James Moreton; 9 Martin Griffiths; 10 Robert Nethersole.