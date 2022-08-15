Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Old book reprinted

A BOOK about the history of Checkendon has been published again.

It is the work of a small group who met in 2010 to collect the village history before it was lost.

Checkendon was mentioned in the Domesday Book and it has a Norman church and some notable houses.

The book has information about the village schools, what happened in the war years, sports and interesting village events with lots of photographs.

The 124-page book was out of print for years but has now been reprinted.

If you would like a copy, email Stella Kendall at
stellakendall@yahoo.co.uk

The cost is £19 if collected from Checkendon or £20 if posted.

15 August 2022

