Cup defeat

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
HENLEY fought hard in the first round of the BCA cup competition but were eventually beaten 4-2 by Newbury last week.
Bill Coles scored the only win for Henley while Ed Batstone and Graham Sexton both drew their games.
29 October 2018
