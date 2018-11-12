Betts leads side to win

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
Monday, 12 November 2018
HENLEY had the edge in their recent match against Reading C. Captain Roger Betts, Bill Coles and Ed Batstone won their games on the top boards, while Andy Eagles’ draw was enough to clinch the match 3.5-2.5 for Henley.
12 November 2018
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
