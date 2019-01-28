Snead and Eagle win

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
HENLEY continued their winning streak with a 4-2 win against Maidenhead B last week. John Snead and Andy Eagle won their games in style while draws from captain Roger Betts, Bill Coles, Ed Batstone and David Lindsay were enough to clinch the match .
Henley are now leading Division 2 of the Berkshire League at the midway point of the season.
