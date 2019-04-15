Cole in fine form

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
HENLEY wrapped up the Berkshire Association Division title following their last league match of the season with a 4-2 win against Crowthorne B last week.
Bill Coles, Andy Eagle and Ben Norton won their games, while captain Roger Betts and Ed Batstone both drew.
15 April 2019
