Monday, 04 November 2019

All square

FOLLOWING promotion to Division 1 in the Berkshire League, Henley put in a good performance against Camberley A last week as they drew 3-3.

Andy Eagle and John Snead scored wins for Henley while captain Roger Betts and Ben Norton both drew their games to level the scores.

Henley were heavily outgraded in their recent match against Crowthorne A and were forced to concede 4-2. Norton scored Henley’s only win, while Betts and Eagle both drew.

