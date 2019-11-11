Monday, 11 November 2019

Henley march on

HENLEY fought hard in their cup match against Newbury last week where they just had the edge on the visiting team.

Ed Batstone, Ben Norton and John Snead won their games, while skipper Roger Betts drew to clinch the match 3.5-2.5.

