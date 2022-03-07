Henley secure draw

PLAYING in Division 1 of the BCA League, Henley secured a 2-2 draw against Camberley with skipper Roger Betts, Ben Norton, Andy Eagle and John

Snead all drawing their matches.

After a two year break imposed by covid restrictions, Henley Chess Club has reopened in its new venue at Friends Meeting House, Northfield End, Henley.

The club meets on Tuesday evenings and welcomes new members. For further details call Steve Pitts on 0118 972 4570.