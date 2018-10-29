Monday, 29 October 2018

Golfers raise £3,500 for Chiltern Centre

THE ninth Chiltern Centre golf day raised more than £3,500.

More than 60 players took part in the event at Henley Golf Club in aid of the centre for disabled children in Chilterns End Close, Henley.

The winning teams were: (men) John Williams, George Wronski, Bill Buffin and Geoff Roy; (women) Kathy Hooper, Pat Popham, Nikki Donohoe and Mary Wingrove; and (mixed) Jerry Luckett, Jen Gould, Dave Sexon and Ruth Luckett.

Helga Keay and John Mitchell won the nearest the pin competion and Giles Hoff and Jane Tavinor won the longest drive prize. The prizes were supplied by the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys and the Spice Merchant and Phyllis Court Club in Henley. The event was sponsored by Jerry Luckett, Towergate Insurance and Coditex Electronic and there was an auction run by Doug Ash.

Trustee Nick Steel thanked the players and volunteers Helen Morton and Mary Barrett for help on the day.

