Alpine night

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
THE Chiltern Centre in Henley has organised an “Apres Ski Party” at Hof’s Bar and Dining in Market Place on Friday, November 22 from 7pm.
Tickets cost £30 each, which includes a welcome drink, live entertainment, Alpine-style food and a raffle ticket.
To book, visit www.buy
tickets.at/thechilterncentre/
307663
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say