Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity sale

A CHRISTMAS shopping night is to be held in Wargrave in aid of the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

It will take place at Woodclyffe Hall on Thursday, November 28 from 7pm to 10pm. Entry costs £5, which includes a glass of Prosecco.

There will be a range of stalls selling jewellery, clothing, candles, accessories, skincare and festive treats.

The charity provides respite care for young adults with learning or physical
disabilites.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance from buytickets.at/the
chilterncentre or email liz@chilterncentre.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33