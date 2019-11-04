Charity sale

Disabled access at station to improve
ACCESS to Goring station from the village centre ... [more]
A CHRISTMAS shopping night is to be held in Wargrave in aid of the Chiltern Centre in Henley.
It will take place at Woodclyffe Hall on Thursday, November 28 from 7pm to 10pm. Entry costs £5, which includes a glass of Prosecco.
There will be a range of stalls selling jewellery, clothing, candles, accessories, skincare and festive treats.
The charity provides respite care for young adults with learning or physical
disabilites.
Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance from buytickets.at/the
chilterncentre or email liz@chilterncentre.org.uk
