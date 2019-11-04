Charity sale

A CHRISTMAS shopping night is to be held in Wargrave in aid of the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

It will take place at Woodclyffe Hall on Thursday, November 28 from 7pm to 10pm. Entry costs £5, which includes a glass of Prosecco.

There will be a range of stalls selling jewellery, clothing, candles, accessories, skincare and festive treats.

The charity provides respite care for young adults with learning or physical

disabilites.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance from buytickets.at/the

chilterncentre or email liz@chilterncentre.org.uk