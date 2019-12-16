Shopping for charity

Monday, 16 December 2019

A FESTIVE shopping evening in Wargrave raised £600 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

About 80 people visited the event at Woodclyffe Hall, which featured 12 stalls selling jewellery, clothing, candles, accessories, skincare products and Christmas decorations.

Visitors paid £5 to enter and received a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

Liz Deacon, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “This was the first time we had held the event and it was great.

“We look forward to it being bigger and better next year. Thank-you to all those who supported it.”

The charity provides respite care for young adults with learning or physical disabilities. For more information, email liz@
chilterncentre.org.uk

