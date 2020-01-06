Charity feast

A NEPALESE feast will be held at the Henley Village Montessori Nursery School at the Christ Church Centre on Saturday, February 1 from 7pm to 11pm.

A three-course meal will be served by a team from the Happy Gurkha. There will also be a raffle, auction, entertainment and cash bar.

Proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre, which supports people with physical and learning difficulties and their families.

Tickets cost £30. To book, visit https://bit.ly/2SGfKv4