Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrity panto raises £6,000 for Chiltern Centre

Celebrity panto raises £6,000 for Chiltern Centre

THE Chiltern Centre in Henley has received almost £6,000 from a charity pantomime and concert held in December.

Cinderella Part 2: The Mrs Charming Years was staged at the Kenton Theatre and was followed by a concert featuring singers Vince Hill and Carol Decker.

The money was raised through the sale of tickets, an auction and raffle.

It will go towards the purchase of a £26,000 eight-seater Vauxhall Movano van to transport clients to and from the centre, which supports young adults with disabilities.

The vehicle will also enable staff to take them on more outings to Oxford and Reading where they go bowling and trampolining.

Mr Hill and Ms Decker joined cast members Nina Walden, Matt Jones and Rachel Lloyd at the centre, off Greys Road, to present a cheque to chairman of trustees Paul Barrett and centre manager Gareth Groves.

Mr Barrett said: “It’s an awesome amount and we’re jolly grateful.”

Left to right, Nina Walden, Vince Hill, Matt Jones, Rachel Lloyd, Paul Barrett, Carol Decker and Gareth Groves.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33