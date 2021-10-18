Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Three plea

A CHARITY in Henley which offers respite care for young adults with physical and learning difficulties needs three new trustees.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, requires a new chairperson and safeguarding and legal trustees.

This follows Paul Barrett’s resignation as chairman after 18 years while financial director Ruth Luckett will leave at the end of this year after 11 years.

The charity hopes to move from Chilterns End Close to a larger, purpose-built facility on the Highlands Park estate, off Greys Road.

For more information, visit www.chilterncentre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33