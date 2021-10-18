Three plea

A CHARITY in Henley which offers respite care for young adults with physical and learning difficulties needs three new trustees.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, requires a new chairperson and safeguarding and legal trustees.

This follows Paul Barrett’s resignation as chairman after 18 years while financial director Ruth Luckett will leave at the end of this year after 11 years.

The charity hopes to move from Chilterns End Close to a larger, purpose-built facility on the Highlands Park estate, off Greys Road.

For more information, visit www.chilterncentre.org.uk