Chiltern Centre golf days raises £1,000

THIRTY-TWO players took part in the 13th annual golf day in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled young adults in Henley.

More than £1,000 was raised by the event at Badgemore Park Golf Club, which was followed by a barbecue and prize-giving ceremony.

David Haddock, a trustee of the charity, said: “Everyone enjoyed the course, the food and the event — all in all a good day with a few pennies for the centre.”

The prizes were presented by Ivor Lloyd, the incoming chairman of trustees. The winners were:

Best overall team — Dave Haddock, Sue Jenkins, Bill Campbell and Gordon Hannam.

Best ladies’ or mixed team — Janie Kebbell, Tracey Ellis, Annette Bacon and Carole Lucas.

Best men’s team — Adrian Cobb, Mark Stevens, Allan Harries and Eric Marwood.

Nearest the pin on the 4th (ladies) Annette Bacon; (men) Gordon
Hannam.

Nearest the pin in two on the 12th (ladies) Sue Jenkins; (men) Dave Haddock

Straightest drive on the 16th (ladies) Tracey Ellis; men Dave
Haddock.

Businesses that supported the event were Badgemore, Castle Royle, Harleyford, Hennerton and The Springs Golf Clubs, Laurence Menswear, La Medusa hair studio, Temptations gift shop, Hurley House, Henley Festival, the Relais Henley. Henley Distillery providing gift sets of gin as prizes.

