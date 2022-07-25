Charity chairman steps down saying ‘it has been a joy’

THE chairman of trustees for the Chiltern Centre in Henley has officially stepped down.

Paul Barrett, who helped set up the centre for disabled young adults, decided to leave his post at the age of 76. His departure was officially announced at the charity’s annual meeting last Friday.

Mr Barrett told the 25 attendees that he was proud of the centre’s first inspection by the Care Quality Commission after it had moved from being under the umbrella of education watchdog Ofsted. He said: “The result of that inspection was good and that is a remarkable achievement on the very first inspection.”

Mr Barrett praised the fundraising team for their “amazing” job in coming up with new and inventive ways to fundraise working around the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. He added: “It was not an easy year.”

Staff recruitment was also highlighted as many sectors, including healthcare, are finding “a dearth of personnel at the moment”. Mr Barrett said: “We have managed to recruit successfully. I am delighted with the quality of staff and new people we are attracting. I think the board of the Chiltern Centre has never been stronger.”

Mr Barret’s role will now be filled by Ivor Lloyd, 72. He is also a former elite rower having represented Great Britain in the Commonwealth games in 1986. Mr Barrett said: “I am delighted we have found someone of his calibre to take over the day-to-day running.”

On his standing down Mr Barrett kept it brief saying: “It has been an absolute joy and privilege to chair this charity’s trustees. The only thing I can say to Ivor is that you have to be good at thanking people, because the job is mainly writing letters, thanking people for all the money they have sent us. I am sure you will get as good at that as I have had to be.”

Two commemorative trees were then unveiled in the front of the building. The first, an apple tree, to Simon Priestley, a long time supporter of the centre. The second was a Red Robin tree dedicated to patron Jane Wates OBE, who passed away in August 2020.